MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Torrent Pharma in focus

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Friday amid cautious trades in global markets in the wake of the Q2 earnings season.

Asian shares traded marginally higher after the Brexit deal agreed by the UK and the European Union, but concern about the Chinese economy capped gains.

Benchmark equity indices closed over 1 percent on Thursday after Brexit deal cheered investors' sentiment.

At 7.33 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 30.5 points, or 0.26 percent, lower at 11,574, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stock To Watch: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Torrent Pharma, TVS Motor, Zee Entertainment in focus

