Markets open lower; Sensex slips 50 points; Nifty at 11,550
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Torrent Pharma in focus

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Friday amid cautious trades in global markets in the wake of the Q2 earnings season.

Asian shares traded marginally higher after the Brexit deal agreed by the UK and the European Union, but concern about the Chinese economy capped gains.

Benchmark equity indices closed over 1 percent on Thursday after Brexit deal cheered investors' sentiment.

At 7.33 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 30.5 points, or 0.26 percent, lower at 11,574, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stock To Watch: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Torrent Pharma, TVS Motor, Zee Entertainment in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open unchanged; Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Glenmark in focus
Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Thursday following muted trends in global markets and amid caution over the ongoing Q2 earnings season.
17 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Wipro, JSW Steel, Mindtree in focus
Indian shares are set for a positive start on Wednesday in-line with the optimism in the global markets.
16 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on a muted note; TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel in focus
Indian shares are set for a muted start on Friday. Benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, with Sensex down 297.55 points at 37,880.40 while Nifty50 fell 78.75 points at 11,234.55.
11 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, HUL in focus
Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday in line with positive trades in the global markets.
15 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open mixed; Infosys, D-Mart, Cadila Healthcare in focus
Indian shares are likely to open mixed on Monday. At 7:31 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 24.50 points, or 0.22 percent, down at 11,284.50, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.
14 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open weak; Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, Torrent Pharma in focus
10 Oct 2019
