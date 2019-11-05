MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open little changed; Bajaj Finance, M&M, Tata Steel in focus

Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Tuesday as SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Sensex and the Nifty, traded lower by 15 points or 0.13 percent at 7:00 PM, hinting at a flat start for the domestic market.
However, support from global stocks on increasing signs of a truce between the US and China is expected to keep the market positive.
On Monday, benchmark indices closed higher with Sensex ending the session with record-high gains at 40,301.96. Meanwhile, Nifty50 closed at 11,941.30.
Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, M&M, Tata Steel, Torrent Pharma in focus
