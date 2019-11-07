#YesBank#TelecomWar
Sensex hits fresh record high, Nifty above 12K; metal shares under pressure
Asia stocks trade flat as trade talks drag on
Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
Rupee trades lower against US dollar
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Tata Steel, YES Bank, Real estate stocks in focus

The Indian market is expected to open higher on Thursday as in a major booster for the real estate sector, the government on Wednesday announced a special window to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector.

The government will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund (AIF).

Besides, at 7:05 am, the SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Sensex and the Nifty, was trading 13 points or 0.11 percent higher at 12,020.50, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market.

Stocks To Watch Out: Tata Steel, YES Bank, Real estate stocks in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

