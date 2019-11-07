MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Tata Steel, YES Bank, Real estate stocks in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Indian market is expected to open higher on Thursday as in a major booster for the real estate sector, the government on Wednesday announced a special window to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector.

The government will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund (AIF).

Besides, at 7:05 am, the SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Sensex and the Nifty, was trading 13 points or 0.11 percent higher at 12,020.50, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market.

Stocks To Watch Out: Tata Steel, YES Bank, Real estate stocks in focus

