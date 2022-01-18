0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat today

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open near the flatline on Tuesday. At 7:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down two points at 18,348, suggesting a muted start ahead on Dalal Street.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
