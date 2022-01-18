MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat today

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open near the flatline on Tuesday. At 7:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down two points at 18,348, suggesting a muted start ahead on Dalal Street.

