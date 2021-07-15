Home

    • MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Infosys in focus

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    The Indian equity indices may open flat Thursday as the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-positive opening for the index in India with around 20 points gain.

    The Indian equity indices may open flat Thursday as the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-positive opening for the index in India with around 20 points gain.
    About MarketBuzz
    The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
