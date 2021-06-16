Home

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Dr Reddy's, LIC Housing Finance in focus

    The Indian market is likely to open flat Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 18.00 points or 0.11 percent lower at the 15,836.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 am.

    The Indian market is likely to open flat Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 18.00 points or 0.11 percent lower at the 15,836.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 am.
    About MarketBuzz
    The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports646.90 -59.80
    Tata Steel1,103.75 -38.40
    IndusInd Bank984.05 -29.65
    Hindalco369.25 -11.00
    Eicher Motors2,673.75 -67.30
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    IndusInd Bank984.25 -29.45
    Dr Reddys Labs5,288.30 -117.45
    NTPC117.25 -2.55
    Maruti Suzuki6,968.75 -143.90
    Axis Bank738.20 -11.30
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports646.90 -59.80 -8.46
    Tata Steel1,103.75 -38.40 -3.36
    IndusInd Bank984.05 -29.65 -2.92
    Hindalco369.25 -11.00 -2.89
    Eicher Motors2,673.75 -67.30 -2.46
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    IndusInd Bank984.25 -29.45 -2.91
    Dr Reddys Labs5,288.30 -117.45 -2.17
    NTPC117.25 -2.55 -2.13
    Maruti Suzuki6,968.75 -143.90 -2.02
    Axis Bank738.20 -11.30 -1.51

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.07750.75501.03
    Euro-Rupee88.40900.52900.60
    Pound-Rupee103.32200.83900.82
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67140.00901.36
