MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bharti Airtel, Adani Green in focus

The Indian market is likely to open flat Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 12.00 points or 0.08 percent lower at the 14,735.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 am.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam.