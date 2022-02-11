0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to make gap-down start; US CPI spooks global markets

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down opening on Friday, amid weakness across global markets following worse-than-expected US inflation data. At 8:42 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 176 points or one percent at 17,430. 

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to make gap-down start; US CPI spooks global markets
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down opening on Friday, amid weakness across global markets following worse-than-expected US inflation data. At 8:42 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 176 points or one percent at 17,430.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Tags
Previous Article

Commodities round-up: Metals surge, LME hits all-time high

Next Article

Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Feb 11

next story