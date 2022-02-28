MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to make a weak start today; SGX Nifty futures slip into the red

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a weak start on Monday, amid weakness across most other Asian markets as investors assessed newsflow on the Ukraine-Russia conflict. At 8:49 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- weredown 111.5 points or 0.7 percent at 16,548, having given up all of their initial gains earlier in the day.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.