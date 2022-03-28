MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to make a muted start today

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session on a flat note, amid a largely negative trend across other Asian markets. At 7:28 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 3 points at 17,188. Investors globally tracked news updates about crude oil, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in parts of the world closely.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.