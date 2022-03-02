MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to make a gap-down start today; SGX Nifty futures drop

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down opening on Wednesday as the market returns to trade after a day's holiday. Investors globally tracked newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as geopolitical tensions hurt market sentiment. At 8:43 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 210.5 points or 1.3 percent at 16,497.5.

