Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat, Nifty Bank falls below 44k
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsMarketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty 50 set to open higher on inflation boost

Marketbuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty 50 set to open higher on inflation boost

Profile image
By Reema Tendulkar   May 16, 2023 8:38 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Marketbuzz Podcast: Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open higher on May 16, on cooling domestic inflation and persistent foreign institutional buying in equities. Tune in to the podcast for more news and cues ahead of today’s session

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open higher on May 16, on cooling domestic inflation and persistent foreign institutional buying in equities, while hopes of a debt ceiling deal in the US boosted sentiment across global equities.
India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.27 percent at 18,453, as of 7:58 am.
The Wall Street handover was also in the green. The Dow ended with a gain of 0.14 percent, and NASDAQ was higher by two-thirds of a percentage point. The S&P 500 remained in a narrow range for much of the day before strengthening a bit by the close of trade.
On May 15, the Indian market had a slight opening gap but built on that strength with Nifty Bank almost touching all-time high levels.
Towards the last hour, some volatility crept in with some profit bookings coming into the market.
The FII bought in cash for the 13th consecutive session yesterday. They’ve bought Rs 1,685 crore in the cash market for May.
Today is also a big day of earnings. The Bank of Baroda, IOC, GSP, and LIC Housing Finance among others are to report their numbers for the January to March quarter. PVR and Coromandel International will be reacting to the numbers not strictly comparable because of the merger.
Tune in to Marketbuzz Podcast for more news and cues ahead of today’s session
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Related Podcast

Recent Podcast

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X