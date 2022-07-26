MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — all eyes on Axis Bank shares

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session lower amid mixed moves across global markets ahead of a key rate decision by the Fed due this week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 61.5 points or 0.4 percent to 16,557, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, with Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto due to report their numbers later in the day.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session lower amid mixed moves across global markets ahead of a key rate decision by the Fed due this week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 61.5 points or 0.4 percent to 16,557, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, with Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto due to report their numbers later in the day.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.