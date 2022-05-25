MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Last leg of earnings in focus as market approaches F&O expiry

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking largely positive moves in other Asian markets despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index— rose as much as 49.5 points or 0.3 percent to 16,148.5 early on Wednesday, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the last leg of earnings reports from India Inc for cues.

