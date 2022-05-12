MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Weak global cues as US inflation data does little to ease interest rate concerns

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets, after a key US inflation reading did little to ease investor worries over interest rates.

The monthly US inflation report suggested inflation may have peaked in April but is likely to stay strong enough to keep the Fed on top of cooling it down.

