MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: A rebound on Wall Street fails to excite Asian markets

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, shrugging off sluggish moves in other Asian markets despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained as much as 61 points or 0.4 percent to 16,236.5 early on Tuesday, suggesting a positive start ahead on Dalal Street.
