MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: A muted start likely for Sensex, Nifty as market enters F&O expiry week

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a sluggish start on Monday tracking a largely negative trend across Asian markets, as concerns persist about aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of receding global economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — slipped into the red in early hours.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Reema Tendulkar, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
