#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
RSS
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn
iHeart

MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; NBCC, Just Dial, NMDC in focus

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday after IMF cut India’s GDP growth forecast to below 5 percent. Cautious sentiment in global markets may also weigh on the Sensex and the Nifty50.

The SGX Nifty was also indicating a negative start for the domestic market. It was trading 20 points or 0.16 percent lower at 12,252.50 at around 6:49 am.

Investors will track Federal Bank, ICICI Securities and Bank of Maharashtra, which reported Q3FY20 earnings. NBCC, which bagged a Rs 720 crore contract, and NMDC, which announced price hikes, will also be in focus.

Here is a list of stock to watch out for in today’s trade: NBCC, Just Dial, NMDC, ICICI Securities amongst others.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; RIL, HDFC Bank, TCS in focus
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Monday, tracking positive trends in global markets and Nifty futures.
20 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Reliance Industries, TCS, Telecom in focus
Indian shares are likely to open lower on Friday as SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Nifty50, was trading 15.50 points or 0.13 percent lower at 7:40 am, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market.
17 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open marginally higher; Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Telecom in focus
Indian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Thursday, tracking rallying global stocks after the US and China signed an initial trade deal.
17 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty to open little changed; Wipro, MindTree, YES Bank in focus
Among top stocks of the day, Wipro reported a 2.17 percent fall in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY20, while MindTree posted a 3 percent rise in its net profit.
16 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Infosys, IRCTC, Delta Corp in focus
Indian markets are likely to open higher on Tuesday over hopes of further measures from government in the Budget 2020 and amid optimism over Q3 earnings.
15 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D’Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Infosys, Yes Bank, DMart in focus
14 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open on a timid note; Infosys, YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki in focus
The Indian market is likely to open on a tepid note on Friday as the SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Nifty, was trading 10 points or 0.08 percent lower at 12,265.00, at 7:20 am.
01 Jan 1970
MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty to open in green; Bharti Airtel, Alembic Pharma, SBI in focus
The Indian market is likely to open in the green on Thursday after US President Donald Trump’s comments on the Iran conflict eased worries and improved risk appetite.
01 Jan 1970
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Suzlon Energy, M&M, Bosch in focus
The Indian market is likely to open sharply lower on Wednesday following losses in global peers amid the escalation of geopolitical tension in West Asia after Iran attacked US troops in Iraq.
01 Jan 1970
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; HDFC Bank, M&M, DMart in focus
At 7 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 71.50 points or 0.59 percent higher at 12,120.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.
01 Jan 1970
 Load More...

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; RIL, HDFC Bank, TCS in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; RIL, HDFC Bank, TCS in focus
20 Jan 2020
The Playbook: Monkeybox founder Sanjay Rao on rebuilding his startup after the shutdown
The Playbook: Monkeybox founder Sanjay Rao on rebuilding his startup after the shutdown
17 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Reliance Industries, TCS, Telecom in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Reliance Industries, TCS, Telecom in focus
17 Jan 2020
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter