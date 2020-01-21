MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; NBCC, Just Dial, NMDC in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday after IMF cut India’s GDP growth forecast to below 5 percent. Cautious sentiment in global markets may also weigh on the Sensex and the Nifty50.

The SGX Nifty was also indicating a negative start for the domestic market. It was trading 20 points or 0.16 percent lower at 12,252.50 at around 6:49 am.

Investors will track Federal Bank, ICICI Securities and Bank of Maharashtra, which reported Q3FY20 earnings. NBCC, which bagged a Rs 720 crore contract, and NMDC, which announced price hikes, will also be in focus.

Here is a list of stock to watch out for in today’s trade: NBCC, Just Dial, NMDC, ICICI Securities amongst others.

