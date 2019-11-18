MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open little unchanged; Telecom stocks, Tata Steel, Cadila Healthcare in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Monday in line with global markets and in absence of major cues.

Among the stocks in the news, S&P has revised Tata Steel’s rating outlook to ‘Stable’ from ‘Positive’ on weaker steel prices, while Bharti Airtel has withdrawn its bid to purchase assets of RCom.

Meanwhile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government intends to address the concerns of the crisis-ridden telecom companies.

Here are the top stocks in focus today: Telecom stocks, Tata Steel, Cadila Healthcare

