MarketBuzz Podcast with Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, L&T Finance in focus

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Friday on the back of a rally in Asian and US stocks and after wholesale inflation eased in October.
Following record-high closing in US stocks, Asian shares also advanced after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow that the US was getting close to a trade agreement with China.
At 7:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.25 percent higher at 11,917, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.
Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, L&T Finance in focus
