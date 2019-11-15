MarketBuzz Podcast with Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, L&T Finance in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Friday on the back of a rally in Asian and US stocks and after wholesale inflation eased in October.

Following record-high closing in US stocks, Asian shares also advanced after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow that the US was getting close to a trade agreement with China.

At 7:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.25 percent higher at 11,917, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, L&T Finance in focus

