MarketBuzz Podcast with Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea in focus

The Indian market is likely to open steady on Monday amid mixed global cues.

At 7:20 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 10 points or 0.08 percent lower at 11,944.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

However, the benchmark equity indices on Friday closed with sharp losses, with Sensex slipping 334 points and the Nifty50 index ending the session 104 points lower.

Among the stocks in the news today, Bharti Airtel sought government nod for Rs 4,900 crore foreign investment while Maruti Suzuki's November production rose 4.3 percent YoY.

Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank among others.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

