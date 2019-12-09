MarketBuzz Podcast with Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Indian market is likely to open steady on Monday amid mixed global cues.

At 7:20 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 10 points or 0.08 percent lower at 11,944.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

However, the benchmark equity indices on Friday closed with sharp losses, with Sensex slipping 334 points and the Nifty50 index ending the session 104 points lower.

Among the stocks in the news today, Bharti Airtel sought government nod for Rs 4,900 crore foreign investment while Maruti Suzuki's November production rose 4.3 percent YoY.

Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank among others.

