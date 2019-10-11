MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on a muted note; TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel in focus

Indian shares are set for a muted start on Friday as investors turned cautious about the Q2 earnings, with TCS reporting lower than expected numbers.
Positive sentiment in the global markets may lend support to Indian equities. Asian and US stocks rose after US said trade talks are going better than expected.
Benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, with Sensex down 297.55 points at 37,880.40 while Nifty50 fell 78.75 points at 11,234.55.
At 7:22 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 5 points, or 0.04 percent, up at 11,266, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.
Stocks To Watch: TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel in focus
About MarketBuzz
The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.
MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.
Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.