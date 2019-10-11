MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to start on a muted note; TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are set for a muted start on Friday as investors turned cautious about the Q2 earnings, with TCS reporting lower than expected numbers.

Positive sentiment in the global markets may lend support to Indian equities. Asian and US stocks rose after US said trade talks are going better than expected.

Benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, with Sensex down 297.55 points at 37,880.40 while Nifty50 fell 78.75 points at 11,234.55.

At 7:22 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 5 points, or 0.04 percent, up at 11,266, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch: TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel in focus

