MarketBuzz Podcast with Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a cautious note; RIL, UPL, PNB in focus

Indian shares are likely to open on a cautious note on Monday following mixed trades in global markets and concerns about the economic slowdown.
However, positive development on the US-China trade deal may support equities. November trade data showed that exports were marginally down to $25.98 billion, while imports declined over 12 percent.
At 7:06 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 0.10 percent lower at 12,137, pointing to a tepid start for the Sensex and Nifty50.
Stocks To Watch Out: RIL, UPL, PNB, Reliance Capital, Adani Transmission in focus
About MarketBuzz
The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.
MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.
Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.