MarketBuzz Podcast with Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a cautious note; RIL, UPL, PNB in focus

Indian shares are likely to open on a cautious note on Monday following mixed trades in global markets and concerns about the economic slowdown.

However, positive development on the US-China trade deal may support equities. November trade data showed that exports were marginally down to $25.98 billion, while imports declined over 12 percent.

At 7:06 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 0.10 percent lower at 12,137, pointing to a tepid start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch Out: RIL, UPL, PNB, Reliance Capital, Adani Transmission in focus

