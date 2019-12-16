#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RadioPublic
Spotify
RSS
Castbox
Deezer
TuneIn
iHeart

MarketBuzz Podcast with Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a cautious note; RIL, UPL, PNB in focus

Indian shares are likely to open on a cautious note on Monday following mixed trades in global markets and concerns about the economic slowdown.

However, positive development on the US-China trade deal may support equities. November trade data showed that exports were marginally down to $25.98 billion, while imports declined over 12 percent.

At 7:06 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 0.10 percent lower at 12,137, pointing to a tepid start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch Out: RIL, UPL, PNB, Reliance Capital, Adani Transmission in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Infosys in focus
The Indian market is expected to open higher on Friday taking cues from US bourses that hit record highs after President Donald Trump said the country had reached a "deal in principle" with China.
13 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Vodafone Idea in focus
The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged and indicated no rate hike in 2020.
13 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open cautiously; YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL in focus
The Indian market is expected to open on a cautious note ahead of the inflation data, to be released this week.
12 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; YES Bank, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp in focus
The Indian market is expected to remain cautious on Tuesday, following global markets, which traded lower as investors refrained from making major bets ahead of the next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports.
12 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea in focus
The Indian market is likely to open steady on Monday amid mixed global cues.
11 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, M&M, Indiabulls Ventures in focus
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Friday after RBI’s ‘accommodative’ stance on the repo rate. Global shares inched slightly higher ahead of the US payrolls data.
11 Dec 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

The Playbook: Samir Bodas of Icertis on building a SaaS unicorn, life lessons from cancer
The Playbook: Samir Bodas of Icertis on building a SaaS unicorn, life lessons from cancer
13 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Infosys in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Infosys in focus
13 Dec 2019
Audible to take on Spotify in podcasts with launch of ‘Audible Suno’ in India 
Audible to take on Spotify in podcasts with launch of ‘Audible Suno’ in India 
12 Dec 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter