MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; YES Bank, PNB, Vodafone Idea in focus

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, amid concerns over the economic slowdown and as investors await progress in US-China trade negotiations.
On Monday, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended 72.50 points, or 0.18 percent, lower at 40,284. The broader NSE Nifty50 too slipped 10.95 points, or 0.09 percent, to settle at 11,884.
Among the stocks in news today, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have decided to hike tariffs, while Yes Bank has acquired 20.61 percent of Tulip Star Ltd., pursuant to invocation of pledge.
At 7:02 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading 32.50 points, or 0.27 percent lower at 11,890.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.
Stocks To Watch Today: YES Bank, PNB, telecom stocks, Infosys, IndiGo in focus
