MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D’Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Infosys, Yes Bank, DMart in focus

Indian shares are expected to open higher on Monday amid receding geopolitical tensions. Asian shares traded near 19-month peaks ahead of the expected signing on the US-China trade deal. Investors will watch for Q3 corporate earnings and retail inflation data due to be released today.

SGX Nifty futures were trading 40.50 points, or 0.33 percent, higher at 12,331.50 as of 7:12 AM, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, Infosys reported an 11 percent sequential growth in Q3FY20 profit and Yes Bank rejected the $1.2 billion investment offer by Canada-based Erwin Braich. Click here to read more

