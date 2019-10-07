MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Yes Bank, Zee, HDFC in focus

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Monday, tracking muted gains in the global markets and concerns of the economic slowdown.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut benchmark rates by 25 basis points and lowered GDP growth forecast.

Asian shares traded marginally higher over positive US jobs data, but trade war concerns capped gains.

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50 fell over 1 percent in the previous session.

At 8.20 AM, SGX Nifty futures traded 8 points, or 0.07 percent up at 11,214, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks in focus: Yes Bank, Zee, HDFC, Tata Motors

About MarketBuzz