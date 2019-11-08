MarketBuzz Podcast with Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; Infosys, Reliance Industries, Raymond in focus

The Indian market is expected to open in the red on Friday as SGX Nifty, an indicator of opening for the Sensex and the Nifty, was trading 50.50 points or 0.42 percent lower at 12,008 at 7:00 AM, hinting at a weak start for the domestic market.
Asia shares, however, were trading higher, following the Dow, which closed at a record high on optimism over US-China trade talks.
Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Reliance Industries, Raymond in focus
