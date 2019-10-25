MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; ITC, IndiGo, Vodafone Idea in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Indian market is expected to open flat on Friday tracking modest gains in the global markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns.

However, concerns over the impact of SC’s order on AGR may tilt the market to the negative zone.

The SGX Nifty was trading 14.50 points or 0.12 percent higher at 11,601 at 7:04 AM, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks to watch: ITC, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki, Vodafone Idea in focus

