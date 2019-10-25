#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares track modest global gains, sterling lower
Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
big story

Haryana and Maharashtra 2019 assembly election: The only exit poll that got it right

Assembly Election Results 2019

Maharashtra
0/288 Seats (145 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
SHS 0 0
NCP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Haryana
0/90 Seats (46 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
INLD 0 0
JJP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
REFRESH DATA

Latest Stories

Haryana election results: BJP seat share falls despite 3% higher vote share from 2014 polls; 22% dip in Lok Sabha vote share
Haryana Assembly election results: These were the smallest and biggest winning margins
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray wins Worli, becomes first family member to enter Maharashtra Assembly
Maharashtra assembly election results 2019: BJP-Sena to form govt; BJP won fewer seats, but 'strike rate' better, says Devendra Fadnavis
More Stories
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; ITC, IndiGo, Vodafone Idea in focus

The Indian market is expected to open flat on Friday tracking modest gains in the global markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns.

However, concerns over the impact of SC’s order on AGR may tilt the market to the negative zone.

The SGX Nifty was trading 14.50 points or 0.12 percent higher at 11,601 at 7:04 AM, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks to watch: ITC, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki, Vodafone Idea in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

more Podcasts

