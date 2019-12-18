MarketBuzz Podcast with Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Telecom stocks, TCS, NBCC in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to continue their record run on Wednesday following rallying US stocks.

At 7:05 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 0.15 percent higher at 12,207, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, TCS as selected by US based Petco to drive its intelligent merchandising strategy while Goodyear India will close manufacturing operations plant at Ballabgar, Haryana.

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in today's trade: Telecom stocks, TCS, NBCC, Zee Entertainment in focus

About MarketBuzz