Sensex, Nifty open record highs
Asian shares rise as 'phase one' US-China trade deal fans confidence
Oil prices stabilize on OPEC supply deficit forecast
Rupee rises 33 paise to 70.50 against USD in early trade
MarketBuzz Podcast with Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Telecom stocks, TCS, NBCC in focus

Indian shares are likely to continue their record run on Wednesday following rallying US stocks.

At 7:05 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 0.15 percent higher at 12,207, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among the stocks in the news today, TCS as selected by US based Petco to drive its intelligent merchandising strategy while Goodyear India will close manufacturing operations plant at Ballabgar, Haryana.

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in today's trade: Telecom stocks, TCS, NBCC, Zee Entertainment in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

