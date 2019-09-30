MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set for mixed start; Tata Power, Cipla, LVB in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set for a mixed start on Monday following muted sentiment in the global markets and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision later this week.

Asian shares traded cautiously after news that the US administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

Oil prices edged higher, rebounding from a two-week low in the previous session, although gains were checked by concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

At 7.30 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 10 points, or 0.09 percent, lower at 11,575, pointing to a mixed start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch: Tata Power, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Cipla are among the stocks in focus today. Click here to know more

