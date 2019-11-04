MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, DHFL in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Monday following gains in the global markets over progress in the US-China trade talks.

Asian shares rose to 14-week highs after the United States and China said on Friday that they had made progress in talks aimed at defusing their protracted 16-month-long trade war, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is further improving the tax regime.

At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 26.5 points or 0.22 percent higher at 11,964, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks To Watch: YES Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, DHFL in focus

