MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, DHFL in focus

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Monday following gains in the global markets over progress in the US-China trade talks.

Asian shares rose to 14-week highs after the United States and China said on Friday that they had made progress in talks aimed at defusing their protracted 16-month-long trade war, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is further improving the tax regime.

At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 26.5 points or 0.22 percent higher at 11,964, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Stocks To Watch: YES Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, DHFL in focus

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

More Episodes from MarketBuzz
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; YES Bank, Ahluwalia Contracts, Prakash Industries in focus
The Indian market is likely to open lower on Friday tracking the global markets which fell on conflicting tones between the US and China regarding the trade deal.
01 Nov 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; Vodafone Idea, TVS Motors, Intellect Design in focus
The Indian market is likely to open positive today tracking gains in global markets on the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.
31 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bandhan Bank, PVR, IndiGo in focus
The Indian market is likely to open flat on Wednesday after the rally witnessed the previous day when Sensex ended 582 points up and Nifty closed with 160 points in the green.
30 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus
The Indian market is expected to open positive on Tuesday tracking strong gains in the global markets after US-China trade deals reflected the positive outcome.
29 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; ITC, IndiGo, Vodafone Idea in focus
The Indian market is expected to open flat on Friday tracking modest gains in the global markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns. 
25 Oct 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty expected to open higher; Infosys, HCL Tech, L&T in focus
Indian shares are set for a positive start on Thursday following positive trades in Asian stocks and ahead of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results.
24 Oct 2019
