MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; YES Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, DHFL in focus

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Monday following gains in the global markets over progress in the US-China trade talks.
Asian shares rose to 14-week highs after the United States and China said on Friday that they had made progress in talks aimed at defusing their protracted 16-month-long trade war, reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is further improving the tax regime.
At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 26.5 points or 0.22 percent higher at 11,964, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty.
Stocks To Watch: YES Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, DHFL in focus
