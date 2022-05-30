MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: SGX Nifty futures suggest a strong start for Sensex and Nifty50 ahead

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the week in the green, rising further from three-week closing highs, amid gains in global markets as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in US monetary tightening albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 143 points or 0.9 percent to 16,480 early on Monday, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Dalal Street.

