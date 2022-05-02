MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to start the week sharply lower

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session sharply lower tracking weakness in other Asian markets amid thin trade. At 8:52 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 203.5 points or 1.2 percent at 16,923. Investors awaited more of earnings from India Inc for cues. All eyes will be on the Fed's decision on key interest rates due this week.