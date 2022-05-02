MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to start the week sharply lower

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session sharply lower tracking weakness in other Asian markets amid thin trade. At 8:52 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 203.5 points or 1.2 percent at 16,923. Investors awaited more of earnings from India Inc for cues. All eyes will be on the Fed's decision on key interest rates due this week.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.