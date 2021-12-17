0

  MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today tracking global markets

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today tracking global markets

By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a negative start on Friday tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:42 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 48 points or 0.3 percent at 17,279.5, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a negative start on Friday tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:42 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 48 points or 0.3 percent at 17,279.5, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
