MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today

Fed's signal at a March rate hike rattled shares globally. At 8:16 am, Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a muted start on Friday amid a mixed trend in other Asian markets, a day after theAt 8:16 am, Singapore Exchange ( SGX ) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 benchmark index -- were down 20.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,147.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.