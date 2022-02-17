MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures rise

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Thursday despite a mixed trend across global markets, after minutes of the latest FOMC meet showed policymakers favour faster rate hikes if inflation does not cool down. Concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict eased. At 8:21 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 52 points or 0.3 percent at 17,369.5.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.