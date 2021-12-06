0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures gain

By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive opening on Monday. At 8:10 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 32.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,267.5, suggesting a higher start ahead on Dalal Street.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures gain
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
