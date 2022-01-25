MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank in focus

Indian shares may open in the green on Tuesday amid mixed global peers. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a positive start for the domestic market as they rose to 17,010, up 135 points or 0.8 percent, at 7:40 am. Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla, Federal Bank, Macrotech (Lodha), Raymond, AB Sun Life AMC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Burger King India will be closely tracked today.

