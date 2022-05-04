MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher today as trading resumes after a day's holiday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- rose as much as 109.5 points or 0.6 percent to 17,094 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. All eyes are now on the LIC's mega IPO, due for a launch at 10 am. Globally, investors are bracing for a 50 bps hike in interest rates by the Fed later in the day.