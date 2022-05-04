Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher today as trading resumes after a day's holiday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- rose as much as 109.5 points or 0.6 percent to 17,094 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. All eyes are now on the LIC's mega IPO, due for a launch at 10 am. Globally, investors are bracing for a 50 bps hike in interest rates by the Fed later in the day.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher today as trading resumes after a day's holiday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- rose as much as 109.5 points or 0.6 percent to 17,094 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. All eyes are now on the LIC's mega IPO, due for a launch at 10 am. Globally, investors are bracing for a 50 bps hike in interest rates by the Fed later in the day.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Tags
Previous Article

10 things you should know before opening bell on May 4

Next Article

Trade setup for May 4: Is Nifty50 preparing for a bounceback?

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More