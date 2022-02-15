MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher; SGX Nifty futures rise

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Tuesday, a day after their biggest fall in 10 months. However, nervousness persisted among investors globally on concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. At 8:48 am, Singapore Exchange ( SGX ) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 benchmark index -- were up 103 points or 0.6 percent at 16,942.

