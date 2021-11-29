0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher; SGX Nifty futures rise

By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Monday amid cautious gains across other Asian markets. At 8:21 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 128.5 points or 0.8 percent at 17,172. 

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
