0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open flat today

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open flat today

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the first trading session of 2022 on a flat note, amid thin trade in other Asian markets. At 7:38 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- was up 0.5 point at 17,440.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open flat today
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the first trading session of 2022 on a flat note, amid thin trade in other Asian markets. At 7:38 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- was up 0.5 point at 17,440.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Tags
Previous Article

Key bond market deals: IOC, HPCL, Tata Capital Housing Finance

Next Article

Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Jan 3

next story