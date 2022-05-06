MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open deep in the red

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Friday, after the Bank of England sent a stark warning that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10 percent as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 259.5 points or 1.6 percent at 16,431.5.