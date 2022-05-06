MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open deep in the red

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Friday, after the Bank of England sent a stark warning that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10 percent as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures
-- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 259.5 points or 1.6 percent at 16,431.5.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.