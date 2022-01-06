MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make gap-down start today

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down opening on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets after minutes of the last Fed meeting signaled sooner-than-expected rate hikes. At 8:28 am, Singapore Exchange ( SGX ) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 benchmark index -- were down 181.5 points or one percent at 17,792.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.