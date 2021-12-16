MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a positive opening today

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Thursday tracking gains across global markets, after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, and pave the way for three rate hikes by the end of 2022. At 8:57 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 104 points or 0.6 percent at 17,355.5, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.

