MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a negative start today

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets. At 7:43 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 72.5 points or 0.4 percent at 17,795. Minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting brought investors' focus back to the prospect of aggressive tightening of COVID-era monetary policy, as news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war remained in the spotlight.