0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Live Blog

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening today; state election results in focus

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday amid a rebound across  global markets as oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears. Investors assessed the impact of the United States' ban on Russian oil imports. At 8:06 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 292 points or 1.8 percent at 16,637, having risen as much as 297.5 points earlier in the day.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening today; state election results in focus
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday amid a rebound across  global markets as oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears. Investors assessed the impact of the United States' ban on Russian oil imports. At 8:06 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 292 points or 1.8 percent at 16,637, having risen as much as 297.5 points earlier in the day.
Back home, investors awaited results of Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, which will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.  
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Tags
Previous Article

Key bond market deals: CanFin Homes, HDFC, ICICI Securities

Next Article

Bharti Airtel, PNB Housing, Paytm, SpiceJet, Biocon and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Mar 10

next story

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More