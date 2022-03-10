MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening today; state election results in focus

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday amid a rebound across global markets as oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears. Investors assessed the impact of the United States' ban on Russian oil imports. At 8:06 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 292 points or 1.8 percent at 16,637, having risen as much as 297.5 points earlier in the day.

