MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a strong note amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets. The Russia-Ukraine war -- which is in its sixth week -- remained on investors' radar. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 94.5 points or 0.5 percent at 18,191.5, having risen as much as 109 points earlier in the day.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
