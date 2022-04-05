MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a strong note amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets. The Russia-Ukraine war -- which is in its sixth week -- remained on investors' radar. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 94.5 points or 0.5 percent at 18,191.5, having risen as much as 109 points earlier in the day.
