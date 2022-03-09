0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a flat start; SGX Nifty futures give up initial gains

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a flat note, amid a mixed trend across global markets after the US banned Russia oil imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. At 8:25 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were barely up at 15,945.5, having risen as much as 112.5 points earlier in the day.

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a flat start; SGX Nifty futures give up initial gains
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a flat note, amid a mixed trend across global markets after the US banned Russia oil imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. At 8:25 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were barely up at 15,945.5, having risen as much as 112.5 points earlier in the day.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
